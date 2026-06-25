Athletics' Carlos Cortes: Losing out on playing time

Cortes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Cortes will be left out of the starting nine for the fourth straight game, with two of his absences coming against right-handed pitching. The 28-year-old has been holding down a strong-side platoon role in right field or at designated hitter for much of the season, but his playing time looks to be trending down while he's stuck in an extended rut at the plate. Over his last 11 games, Cortes has gone 2-for-30 and has drawn just one walk, bringing his on-base percentage down from .402 to .359 for the season.