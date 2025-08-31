Athletics' Carlos Cortes: Pair of doubles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cortes went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI in Saturday's 9-3 loss against the Rangers.
Cortes stood out in Saturday's loss, collecting a pair of doubles for his first multi-hit performance since Aug. 2. Though his playing time has been inconsistent, the outfielder has generally been productive when called upon, slashing .309/.328/.418 with five extra-base hits and four RBI across 58 plate appearances this season.
