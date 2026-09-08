Cortes went 2-for-2 with an RBI in Monday's 6-5 win over Toronto.

Cortes picked up a pair of singles, including an RBI knock in the fourth inning, before being subbed out for Denzel Clarke when lefty Brendon Little took the mound in the sixth frame. Since the All-Star break, Cortes has struggled to a .224/.271/.327 slash line with two homers, 16 RBI, seven runs and a stolen base across 36 contests. Overall, the 29-year-old is hitting .262/.329/.397 with eight homers, 39 RBI, 27 runs and two stolen bases in 109 games.