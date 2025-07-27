Cortes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Though he will hit the bench with the Astros sending southpaw Colton Gordon to the hill Sunday, the left-handed-hitting Cortes could hold down the strong side of a platoon in right field until the Athletics get Denzel Clarke (adductor) back from the injured list. With Lawrence Butler shifting over from right to cover Clarke's usual spot in center, Cortes started against right-handed pitchers in each of the first three games of the series in Houston, going 4-for-11 with three runs and one RBI.