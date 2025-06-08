Athletics' Carlos Duran: Removed from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics designated Duran for assignment Sunday.
The 23-year-old was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot for catcher Austin Wynns. Duran, acquired from the Dodgers on April 2, made just one appearance in the majors, allowing three runs in one-third of an inning. His struggles have continued at Triple-A Las Vegas, where he's posted an 8.00 ERA and 1.96 WHIP over 27 innings.
More News
-
Athletics' Carlos Duran: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Carlos Duran: Returns to majors•
-
Athletics' Carlos Duran: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Carlos Duran: Receives first MLB call-up•
-
Athletics' Carlos Duran: Joins new organization•
-
Dodgers' Carlos Duran: Reassigned to minor-league camp•