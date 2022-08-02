Athletics' Carlos Guarate: Heads to Oakland By RotoWire Staff Aug 2, 2022 at 7:25 pm ET • 1 min read Guarate was sent from the Cardinals to the Athletics on Tuesday in exchange for Austin Allen.Guarate has spent the season with Single-A Palm Beach, where he hasn't particularly impressed. In 12 starts and seven relief appearances, he owns a 4.18 ERA and a modest 18.3 percent strikeout rate. Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.