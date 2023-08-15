Perez (thumb) started at catcher and played seven innings in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over the River Cats on Monday, going 3-for-4 with an RBI single, two doubles and three runs.

Perez has now played a full game as a designated hitter and has nearly accomplished the same on defense during his four-game rehab assignment. Given he's also gone 5-for-8 with Monday's pair of two-baggers and two RBI in his last two contests, Perez could be deemed ready for activation without any further rehab games.