Perez's chances of securing the No. 2 catcher job have increased significantly with the recent demotion of Tyler Soderstrom to Triple-A Las Vegas to start the season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The veteran returned to Oakland on a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training on Jan. 5 after serving as Shea Langeliers' backup for the majority of the 2023 season. Perez made some serviceable offensive contributions in the process, generating a career-high six home runs and .650 OPS across 68 games. However, Perez has only posted a .111 average over 30 Cactus League plate appearances, and he still has to beat out Kyle McCann, a fourth-round pick in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft who hit well at Triple-A last season.