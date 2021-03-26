Perez remains a strong candidate to win the backup catcher job heading into the final days of spring training, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Perez is in one of the more heated job battles of Athletics camp with Aramis Garcia, who's also impressed in his bid to serve as Sean Murphy's primary backup behind the dish to open the season. Perez is more of a known quantity to the organization than offseason arrival Garcia, with the former having spent the 2020 season distinguishing himself at Oakland's alternate training site with his ability to handle the younger pitchers on the roster. The 30-year-old hasn't seen regular-season action since 2018, but he's hitting a solid .273 (6-for-22) with an RBI across 13 spring games.