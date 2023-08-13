Perez (thumb) took a full game's worth of plate appearances as the designated hitter in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to the River Cats on Saturday, going 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and two runs.

It's the latest step in what's been a productive rehab assignment for Perez thus far. The veteran's next benchmark is likely to log at least seven innings on defense, as he was able to put in five frames behind the dish on Thursday. If Perez manages the feat in his next contest with the Aviators, it's possible he may be deemed ready for activation.