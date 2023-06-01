Perez went 0-for-3 with an RBI groundout in a loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

Making only his third start since May 21 for a resting Shea Langeliers, Perez was able to contribute one of two Athletics runs on the afternoon with his sixth-inning grounder. The veteran backstop has made relatively good use of his intermittent opportunities, producing a career-best .268/.337/.402 slash line over 92 plate appearances. With fellow veteran Manny Pina (wrist) on the 60-day injured list and out indefinitely, Perez's role as Langeliers' occasional fill-in appears secure.