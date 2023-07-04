Perez was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a fractured left thumb.
It's unclear how or when Perez suffered the injury, but clearly he's going to be on the shelf for a while. Manny Pina (wrist) is back from an injury himself to take Perez's roster spot.
