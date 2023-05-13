Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-7 victory over Texas.

Perez has been extremely productive across 21 games so far this season. The catcher now has a .321 batting average, as well as a .908 OPS. The 32-year-old veteran has never been able to put together a full season in the big leagues, so expectations should still be tempered for now. However, this hot start has certainly been an encouraging sign.

More News