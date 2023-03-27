Perez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in the Athletics' 9-5 Bay Bridge Series exhibition loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Perez was an in-game replacement at catcher following Shea Langeliers' time behind the dish. The 32-year-old is slated to serve as early-season depth behind Langeliers while Manny Pina (wrist) remains sidelined, and although he just signed last Sunday, he's gone 3-for-8 with Sunday's homer and three RBI across his first four games.