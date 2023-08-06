Perez (thumb) will partake in baseball activities before Sunday's game against the Giants before joining Triple-A Las Vegas to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.

Perez has now been sidelined for just over a month with his thumb fracture, but he's been making steady progress over the last couple of weeks in particular. The veteran's rehab assignment figures to last at least 3-4 games given the amount of time he's been sidelined.