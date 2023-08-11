Perez (thumb) started at catcher and played five innings in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to the River Cats on Thursday, going 0-for-1 with a hit-by-pitch and a run.

Perez took four plate appearances as the designated hitter Tuesday before stepping in behind the dish for the first time in his rehab assignment Thursday. Assuming he experiences no residual effects from his first time playing defense in over a month, Perez may up his playing time to seven innings in his next rehab game.