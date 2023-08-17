Perez went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Cardinals on Wednesday, his first start since being activated from the injured list Tuesday.

Perez had a pinch-hitting cameo in Tuesday's game and delivered a single in that capacity, and he then drew into the starting nine as the designated hitter Wednesday. The versatile veteran is capable of occasional offensive contributions and can fill in at both catcher and first base in addition to DH, so he should continue to see fairly regular playing time down the stretch.