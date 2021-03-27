Perez was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday.
Perez made a strong case for the backup catcher job during spring training this year, but Aramis Garcia was informed Saturday that he'll make the Opening Day roster after Perez was sent to the minors. Perez hit .304 with a double, three runs and two RBI in 14 Cactus League games this spring and will begin the season at Triple-A Las Vegas.
