Perez (thumb) remains on the 10-day injured list due to a fractured left thumb.
Perez has been out of action since July 4 after suffering the injury, and while the Oakland medical staff determined shortly after he was placed on the IL that he won't need surgery, he's yet to make much progress. The backstop is without a concrete timetable for a return at this time.
More News
-
Athletics' Carlos Perez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Carlos Perez: Evaluation slated for coming week•
-
Athletics' Carlos Perez: Doesn't need surgery on thumb•
-
Athletics' Carlos Perez: Goes down with fractured thumb•
-
Athletics' Carlos Perez: Belts fifth homer•
-
Athletics' Carlos Perez: Three-hit day in loss•