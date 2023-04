Perez went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a solo home run in a win over the Orioles on Wednesday.

The veteran backstop launched a 396-foot shot to left field in the fifth inning to extend the Athletics' lead to 4-2 at the time, and he followed with his timely knock to plate Nick Allen in the eighth. Perez is receiving sparse opportunity thus far, but he's hit safely in each of the three games in which he's registered at least one plate appearance.