Athletics' Carlos Ramirez: Called up from minors
Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.
Ramirez will rejoin the Athletics' bullpen after spending the past two weeks at the minor-league level. During his lone appearance with Oakland this season, he tossed two scoreless innings against the Rays on May 20, which came just a week after he was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays. Look for him to serve out of low-leverage situations while he's with the club.
