Athletics' Carlos Ramirez: Claimed by A's
Ramirez was claimed off waivers by the Athletics on Sunday.
Ramirez was scooped up by the Athletics a week after being designated for assignment by the Blue Jays. The reliever owns a cumulative 2.57 ERA over eight minor league seasons and held a 2.84 ERA over 19 innings of relief with the Blue Jays over the past two seasons.
