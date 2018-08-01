Athletics' Carlos Ramirez: DFA'd by Oakland
Ramirez was designated for assignment but the Athletics on Wednesday.
Ramirez was bumped off the 40-man roster to make room for the reinstatement of Boog Powell from the 60-day disabled list. Ramirez appeared in five games for the Athletics in 2018, allowing three runs while fanning five across 8.1 innings out of the bullpen.
