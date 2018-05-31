Athletics' Carlos Ramirez: Optioned to Triple-A
Ramirez was sent to Triple-a Nashville on Thursday.
Ramirez made one appearance for the Athletics during his latest big-league stint, tossing two scoreless innings on one hit and one walk. Khris Davis was reinstated from the disabled list Thursday, which prompted Ramirez's demotion.
