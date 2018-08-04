Ramirez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez was designated for assignment Wednesday when Boog Powell was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list. The 27-year-old generated a respectable 3.24 ERA across 8.1 innings for the Athletics this season, but he also issued nine walks, helping lead to a 1.44 WHIP. He's likely to remain with the Sounds as organizational depth for the remainder of the season.

