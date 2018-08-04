Athletics' Carlos Ramirez: Outrighted to Triple-A
Ramirez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Ramirez was designated for assignment Wednesday when Boog Powell was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list. The 27-year-old generated a respectable 3.24 ERA across 8.1 innings for the Athletics this season, but he also issued nine walks, helping lead to a 1.44 WHIP. He's likely to remain with the Sounds as organizational depth for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Athletics' Carlos Ramirez: DFA'd by Oakland•
-
Athletics' Carlos Ramirez: Sent right back to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Carlos Ramirez: Called up from minors•
-
Athletics' Carlos Ramirez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Carlos Ramirez: Summoned from minors Saturday•
-
Athletics' Carlos Ramirez: Claimed by A's•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart