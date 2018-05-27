Athletics' Carlos Ramirez: Summoned from minors Saturday
Ramirez was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
The 27-year-old right-hander was brought up to help offset the placement of Santiago Casilla on the disabled list due to a right shoulder strain. Ramirez had just been claimed off waivers by the Athletics on May 20 after being let go by the Blue Jays, and he'd fired two scoreless innings in his only appearance for the Sounds prior to his callup. Ramirez also logged two big-league appearances this season while with Toronto, allowing an earned run on a hit and five walks while also recording three strikeouts across 2.2 innings.
More News
-
Athletics' Carlos Ramirez: Claimed by A's•
-
Blue Jays' Carlos Ramirez: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Carlos Ramirez: Optioned to Triple-A Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Carlos Ramirez: Called up from Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Carlos Ramirez: Will return to mound in coming days•
-
Blue Jays' Carlos Ramirez: Reaches end of amazing scoreless-innings streak•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....