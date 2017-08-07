Meisner (4-3) fired seven scoreless innings in Double-A Midland's win over San Antonio on Sunday, allowing a walk and recording six strikeouts.

The 22-year-old right-hander now has a 4.46 ERA and .247 BAA over 40.1 innings with the RockHounds after being promoted from High-A Stockton earlier in the season. Meisner's most prevalent issue continues to be his control, as he's sporting an unsightly 4.32 BB/9. However, per William Boor of MLB.com, Meisner could be hitting his stride, as he's now fired 14 consecutive scoreless innings.

