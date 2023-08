The Diamondbacks traded Patrick to the Athletics on Monday in exchange for Jace Peterson and cash considerations.

Patrick has spent all season in Double-A and holds a 4.71 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through 91.2 innings across 19 starts. The 24-year-old righty can strike out batters at a decent rate, but his struggles with command have impacted his ability to limit baserunners. Patrick still has a lot of work to do before he'll be able to contribute at the major-league level.