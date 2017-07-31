Pinder (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day DL on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

A hamstring strain cost Pinder more than five weeks. He was showing some impressive pop before going down, but it remains to be seen how much he will play in the immediate future with Marcus Semien back at short. While Pinder did get some reps in center field during his rehab assignment, it's uncertain if manager Bob Melvin will feel comfortable deploying Pinder there on a regular basis.