Athletics' Chad Pinder: Available off bench
Pinder (ankle) is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Twins but said he's available off the bench, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pinder twisted his ankle during fielding drills prior to Wednesday's game and did not see the field during the 12-inning loss. The 27-year-old rarely starts versus right-handers so there's a good chance he would have remained on the bench Thursday regardless. The injury doesn't appear to be a major concern for the utility player.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...