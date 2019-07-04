Pinder (ankle) is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Twins but said he's available off the bench, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pinder twisted his ankle during fielding drills prior to Wednesday's game and did not see the field during the 12-inning loss. The 27-year-old rarely starts versus right-handers so there's a good chance he would have remained on the bench Thursday regardless. The injury doesn't appear to be a major concern for the utility player.