Pinder (elbow) was reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday.

Pinder will end up missing just the minimum 10 days after sustaining an elbow laceration in a car accident. Prior to the injury, Pinder had hit .342 with three homers and a 1.050 OPS over his last 14 games. Franklin Barreto was sent down to Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories