Pinder (knee) returned from the injured list Friday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pinder had been sidelined for over a month after crashing into the right-field wall in the fourth game of the season. He should return to his typical part-time role going forward. Vimael Machin was optioned in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Friday return possible•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Goes deep in second rehab game•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Hitless in first rehab game•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Could return next weekend•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Rehab assignment imminent•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Likely rehab assignment date set•