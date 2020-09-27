Pinder (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

The 28-year-old will return from the two-week absence due to the hamstring injury for the final game of the regular season. Pinder has a .226/.281/.396 slash line in 23 games and should reclaim his utility role as the A's head into the postseason, and he may receive some starts against left-handed pitchers, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com.

