Pinder (knuckle) is starting Wednesday against the Tigers.
Pinder sat out the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader due to a small laceration on one of his knuckles, but he'll return to action a day later. He's gone just 2-for-18 with two RBI, a walk and nine strikeouts over his last five games, and the 30-year-old will start in left field and bat third Wednesday.
