Pinder is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Pinder had started each of the past four games, benefiting in part from Matt Chapman missing the last two of those contests with an ankle injury. With Chapman back in the lineup at third base for Saturday's contest, however, Pinder's brief run of regular reps will come to an end.

