Pinder, who went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a walk in Thursday's 6-4 win over the White Sox, is still dealing with the hamstring issue that sidelined him through September 26, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Despite still not feeling 100 percent after straining his hamstring on Sept. 12, Pinder came through with one of the biggest hits in recent memory for the A's when he laced a two-out, two-run single to give the A's a 6-4 lead in the fifth inning. The knock would ultimately be the difference in the game as Oakland held on to win its first playoff series since 2006. Though the hamstring is still hampering the utility man, Pinder is expected to continue to battle through the issue during next week's AL Division Series against the Astros.