Pinder went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Astros on Saturday.

Pinder took Jose Urquidy deep in the fourth inning to start the Athletics' comeback from a 4-1 deficit. The blast was Pinder's 12th of the season and second of September, leaving him within striking distance of the career-high 15 round trippers he slugged back in 2017.