Pinder went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Astros on Saturday.
Pinder took Jose Urquidy deep in the fourth inning to start the Athletics' comeback from a 4-1 deficit. The blast was Pinder's 12th of the season and second of September, leaving him within striking distance of the career-high 15 round trippers he slugged back in 2017.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Three hits, two runs Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Ejected Sunday•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Stellar as in-game replacement•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Timely knock in win•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Multi-hit effort in loss•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Breaks out of slump with two hits•