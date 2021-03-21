Pinder's spring average now sits at .367 (11-for-30) after he went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run, an additional RBI and two runs overall in a Cactus League win over the Angels on Saturday.

The stellar performance extended Pinder's spring hitting streak to four games and included his third home run of Cactus League play, all which have come within the last six games. Pinder was hitting just .077 as recently as March 10, but he's subsequently gone a blistering 10-for-17 over the last seven exhibitions.