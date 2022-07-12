Pinder went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Monday's 10-8 loss to the Rangers.
Pinder snapped a homer drought dating back to May 27 with his eighth-inning blast. This was also just his second game of the year with multiple RBI. The 30-year-old has gone 4-for-19 (.211) through six games in July, and he's slashing a meager .229/.257/.366 with six homers, 20 RBI, 18 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases in 59 contests overall. Despite his defensive versatility, the righty-hitting Pinder hadn't started against a right-handed pitcher since June 26 prior to being in the lineup against Spencer Howard on Monday. Pinder remains a staple in the Athletics' lineup versus southpaws.