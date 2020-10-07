Pinder went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer, a double and four RBI in Wednesday's win over the Astros in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Pinder resurrected the season with a three-run homer in the seventh inning off Josh James. The 28-year-old managed to lift a hanging curveball over the right field fence to keep the season alive and tie the game up at 7-7. The right-handed hitter slashed .232/.295/.393 and only hit two homers during the regular season, but he couldn't have chosen a better time to find his power.