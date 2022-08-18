Pinder went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 7-2 victory over Texas.

Pinder was held out of the lineup three out of the last four games as he had been mired in a 1-for-16 slump since Aug. 8, but he broke out of it with two base hits Wednesday. With the A's up big in the eighth inning, Mark Kotsay pulled him to bring in Cal Stevenson in the field. Pinder is now slashing .233/.260/.396 on the season and can hit his way back into the starting lineup as long as Ramon Laureano remains on the shelf.