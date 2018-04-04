Athletics' Chad Pinder: Bright spot in low-scoring loss
Pinder went 2-for-4 with a double, solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.
His 384-foot shot in the third ultimately saved the Athletics from a shutout, along with his two-bagger, served as his first pair of extra-base hits on the season. Pinder has only seen action in two of the Athletics' first five games, but his ability to fill in at multiple positions should certainly afford him a serviceable level of playing time at minimum over the course of the season.
