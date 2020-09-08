Pinder could see some time at third base while Matt Chapman (hip) remains out of action, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Tommy La Stella filled in at the hot corner for Chapman on Monday, and while the latter's hip tendinitis isn't expected to land him on the injured list, he could be down for at least a handful of games. The versatile Pinder, who's also a candidate to log time at shortstop while Marcus Semien (side) remains sidelined, is capable of shifting over to third base, where he boasts 35 games of big-league experience, including two this season.