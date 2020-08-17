site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Collects three hits
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pinder went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Sunday's 15-3 win over the Giants.
Pinder got the Athletics' nine-run fifth inning started with his two-run shot. It was his first extra-base hit since Aug. 1 and brought him to six RBI for the season alongside a .738 OPS.
