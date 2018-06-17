Pinder went 3-for-3 with a triple, a solo homer and two more runs scored in Saturday's win over the Angels.

Pinder put the Athletics up 1-0 in the fourth inning with his sixth homer of the season. The 26-year-old reached base three more times on top of his long ball -- a single in the first, a hit-by-pitch in the sixth and a triple in the seventh -- falling just a double shy of the cycle. Pinder still figures to see just a few starts per week as a utility player.