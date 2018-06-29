Athletics' Chad Pinder: Continues hot hitting Thursday
Pinder went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.
Pinder closed out the scoring for the Athletics relatively early with his fourth-inning two-bagger, which brought home Stephen Piscotty. The 26-year-old has now hit safely in six of the last seven games, a stretch during which he's posted a .308 average.
