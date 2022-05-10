Pinder went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Tigers on Monday and is now hitting .400 (6-for-15) with men in scoring position.

Pinder's timely hitting has been one of the few bright spots for the revamped Athletics in a tough first month-plus of the season. The versatile veteran also boasts a solid .270 average and serviceable .432 slugging percentage while spending the overwhelming majority of his time thus far in left field.