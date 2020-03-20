Pinder, who logged time at eight positions in 2019, could get reps at second base during the season if manager Bob Melvin believes the position needs reinforcement, Jessica Kleinschmidt of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Pinder has a well-earned reputation as a super-utility asset, and the 27-year-old will undoubtedly fill in at multiple spots again this season. Second base should be well-stocked for the Athletics in 2020, as there was a heated battle at the position taking between Franklin Barreto, Jorge Mateo, Vimael Machin and Tony Kemp before spring training was suspended. However, Melvin does have the luxury of slotting in Pinder, who logged 21 games at the keystone last season, if necessary. Pinder avoided arbitration this offseason by inking a one-year, $2 million contract, and he was enjoying an outstanding spring before play was paused with a .370 average, four extra-base hits (three doubles, one home run), two RBI, two walks and four runs across 11 Cactus League contests.