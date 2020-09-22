Pinder (hamstring) is progressing well in his recovery and could return prior to the end of the regular season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Pinder was initially expected to miss the remainder of the regular season, but he's been making progress in his recovery and will run on the field Tuesday. Assuming all goes well, he hopes to return for the Athletics' final series of the regular season against the Mariners, which begins Friday.
