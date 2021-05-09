Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Sunday that Pinder (knee) could return from the 10-day injured list during next weekend's series in Minnesota, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sidelined since the first week of the season with a sprained left knee, Pinder is nearing the final stages of his recovery program. He's scheduled to report to Triple-A Las Vegas this week to begin a rehab assignment, with his first game with the affiliate likely coming Monday or Tuesday. Melvin noted that Pinder will play at least three games with Las Vegas before the Athletics consider reinstating him. Once he's back in the fold, Pinder is slated to serve as a utility player for the Athletics, with most of his starts coming against left-handed pitching.